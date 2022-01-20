Physical education starting up activities for the new semester

The physical education department is starting to begin their activities in classes, according to the department chair Ryan Osborn.

“The general PE(physical education) classes have just wrapped up fitness gram testing,” said Osborn, “Health classes are starting off the semester with their new topics.”

“Currently in health we are learning about the spread of disease,” said freshman Kayde Colt. “In health I like being able to see my friends.”

“In the AP Conditioning class we are getting back into the usual routine,” Osborn said. “When you come back to working out after a few weeks of break, you get fatigued quicker.” By Ayaan Nadeem.