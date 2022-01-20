CHS’s cybersecurity class is teaching students “valuable skills”

The business department offers many different types of classes. One of the many types of classes offered is their cybersecurity classes. Carey Anderson, the cybersecurity teacher at Carmel High School, describes cybersecurity as follows, “Looking at websites that are also fake and what happens if you click on a link. All of that is cybersecurity.” Anderson also said,

“It is starting to get known how many companies are getting breached and these students are learning like ‘how can you correct that?’.”

CHS’s cybersecurity course is different from other courses because it is a Project Lead the Way course. This means that the class is a more hands-on class. It also means that it helps teach students how to solve cybersecurity problems. This fits with Anderson’s passion because she said, “My passion is that I am teaching [the students] these critical problem-solving skills that are going to help them with anything in life.”

When asked what he liked about the cybersecurity class at this school, Junior, Tynan Anfield, said, “I like the discussions that we always have. But the labs are also really fun. If I had to pick between them it would probably be the labs.”

Finally, Anderson said, “I think you’ll find [the cybersecurity classes] extremely valuable and it’ll be a skill that you’ll use beyond right here at Carmel High School. I think the skills that [the students] are learning are just going to continue.” By Jack Ringenberg.