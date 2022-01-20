DECA members to plan for state
February 25, 2022
According to Claire Qu, veteran DECA member and senior, DECA members are continuing to get ready for their state competition.
“My last meeting for DECA was at the end of January to discuss and prepare for state. Our next meeting will probably be focused on preparing for state,” she said.
Sponsor Laura Cardamon said they are hoping to be as ready for state as possible.
Qu said, “Mrs. Cardamon has been putting together the permission slips, and will be doing the room and bus assignments. She’s been helping to plan the state competition briefing for all qualifiers.”
Qu said there haven’t been too many new updates from last month.
“I’m just trying to make things easier for the team, stay up to date so I can inform others, and help when needed,” she said. By Saumya Somasi0