DECA members to plan for state

Junior Amna Mallick studies for DECA state using notes on flashcards. She said, “The executive team of DECA (including Qu) have been really helpful and I’m so excited for how the competition will go this year.”

According to Claire Qu, veteran DECA member and senior, DECA members are continuing to get ready for their state competition.

“My last meeting for DECA was at the end of January to discuss and prepare for state. Our next meeting will probably be focused on preparing for state,” she said.

Sponsor Laura Cardamon said they are hoping to be as ready for state as possible.

Qu said, “Mrs. Cardamon has been putting together the permission slips, and will be doing the room and bus assignments. She’s been helping to plan the state competition briefing for all qualifiers.”

Qu said there haven’t been too many new updates from last month.

“I’m just trying to make things easier for the team, stay up to date so I can inform others, and help when needed,” she said. By Saumya Somasi