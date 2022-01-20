Students in Chinese 3 learn about the Chinese Lunar New Year, retelling the story of the 12 Zodiacs

Students in Chinese 3 are asked to retell the story of the 12 Zodiacs.

Simon Weddle, Chinese 3 student and junior, believes that the project allows him to learn the vocabulary.

“I always like doing this project because it helps me with my vocabulary skills,” Weddle said.

Theresa Adamson, Chinese 3 student and junior, explains the structure of the project.

“This year we were asked to use our own words to retell the story. In the past years our teacher had given us a template to get ideas from.” Adamson said.

According to Chinese teacher Tungfen Lee, “Each year I always like doing this project in each class. I think it is creative for the students to have fun and learn the Chinese characters.” By Michelle Wan