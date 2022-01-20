CCRC to host career exploration workshops on Feb. 24 and throughout March

(CCRC) will be hosting career exploration workshops throughout February and March, according to CCRC coordinator Melinda Stephan. The workshops will walk students through the various resources available to them, particularly Naviance so that they can do research and self-assessment to decide what they might want to do as a career. They are being hosted during SSRT and the first one is on Feb. 24, with the other three happening on March 7, March 11, and March 15. They are geared towards Freshmen, Sophomores and Juniors, however, all grades are welcome to attend. Students will need to sign up for the event by logging into their Naviance account and going to the “college visits” section.

“We’ll basically kind of be walking through all the various resources we have here at Carmel High School to help students do that kind of research and do that self-assessment and sort of make the connection to what they learn about themselves and the world of work and things like that.” Stephan said

Another upcoming event being hosted by the CCRC is the healthcare majors and careers fair, which is happening on March 24. Professionals and businesses in the healthcare field, as well as recruiters from colleges, will be brought in and help students learn about the educational and career opportunities they have in healthcare. All grades are welcome to attend and learn about the healthcare field.

Freshman Anne Byron said “I’m probably going to go to the healthcare careers event. I don’t really know if I want to get into healthcare or not, but it’s good to see what options I have.” By George Deane