Rising Stars to meet March 3

Rising Stars will meet on March 3 for its monthly meeting. The club is in a period of downtime, after having a busy January and early February. It placed first in the Indiana State Thespian Conference and many members of the club participated in the school play “Our Town.”

Sarah Warf, club president and senior, said, “(At the next meeting) we’ll talk about how to join the Thespian society and voting for the awards that we give out at the banquet and probably getting people to be officers for the next year. Yeah, I’m going to be encouraging people to sign up for my position.” Warf also said that the club would announce and promote the musical and the Comedy Sportz team, considering there is a large overlap in members between it and Rising Stars.

Club sponsor Jim Peterson said, “We’re working toward a showcase and I’m not exactly sure the date that we settled on. I know it’s not this month, but I know it’s either March or April, so that’s the big thing that we’re working towards.” By Henry Joliet