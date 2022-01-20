Economics Club continues preparing for competition

Economics Club’s has been prepping for their completion which is set for April 11. It plans to have more meetings as this date gets closer. The students are still learning economics on their own. Club sponsor Michelle Foutz said via email, “Students complete tests, I grade them, and then I hand them back.” As everyone in the club is at a different spot when it comes to knowledge of economics, they all require different study methods like tutoring or practice tests.

The club also plans on giving economics lessons to elementary school students as it has done in the past. Co-president Lucca Mo said via email, “We are planning an economics lesson centered around the story ‘The Lorax’.” These lessons will be given over zoom at some point this semester. By Kathryn Maurer.