FCA to have guest speaker on March 4

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) scheduled Jonathan Engle, youth pastor at Harvest Church, to come to speak on March 4.

According to FCA sponsor Connor Bradley, Lauren Patton, FCA leader and senior, is in charge of arranging for Engle to speak.

Patton said she goes to Harvest Church and has known Engle for about three years.

“He is an excellent speaker. (He is) very humble, wise and loving, which is needed, especially for a youth pastor,” Patton said.

Engle will explain more about the Fruits of the Spirit, which FCA members have been discussing lately.

Patton said FCA members enter a new relationship with God as they begin to reflect the Fruits of the Spirit.

“This (relationship) is where we grow more and more in loving God and loving others as Jesus teaches us to,” Patton said. “It is within the relationship that we start to bear the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control.

“So far we have touched on love, joy, peace, patience and kindness. We have discussed what those mean and include. During the next few weeks, we will continue going through those fruits,” Patton said. By Helena Wang