ComedySportz will host the first in-person match in two years

ComedySportz had its first in-person match since the beginning of the pandemic on Feb. 25. The team went up against Lebanon and won 21:18. While the sport revolves around a person’s improv skills, it’s scored like any other sport. Hence the title ComedySportz. The show took place in the studio theater from 7-9 pm. The game began with a rap and rhyming game, which used the suggestions of the audience. The next home match is on March 25.

Member of ComedySportz, Paige Murray says that there are some things the team should work on.

“It’s a really good time, and I hope more people come out to see it,” Murray said.

Club sponsor, Jim Peterson, the tech theater class, and teacher Andrew Oakerson made the setup. The studio theater is currently used by the band and orchestra classes. In order for the studio theater to be set up, it needs to be clear.

“We’ve got to clear out all the stands, and all the weird orchestra stuff,” Peterson said. “The chairs could stay, but we needed to build a stage.”

The tech theater class was responsible for most of the lighting and stage design.

“I just got to make sure that [the set up] is there, and moving the chairs usually falls on the students.”

Peterson said that he didn’t think the team members were too nervous about the match. But, Murray says that she was nervous.

“It was my first match ever,” Murray said. “It was exciting but also nerve-racking.”

Before the match began, team members met with Lebanon’s team. They got to know each other before the show, making it easier, and more fun to play games.

“They [Lebanon] got here at six,” Murray said. “So we had an hour to learn each other’s names and pronouns.”

Late in the first semester, ComedySportz faced scheduling conflicts. Still, these conflicts seem to affect the team, making it difficult for them to meet. Almost every kid participates in the show choir, which limits their time for the team.

Peterson said, “A lot of the team are involved with the show choir so the rehearsals have been kind of hit or miss.” Rose Clark