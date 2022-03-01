CyberPatriots to choose new president for next season

CyberPatriots leaders chose David Racovan as the club president for the 2022 to 2023 school year. Racovan is a sophomore who has two years of experience in CyberPatriots. According to Jinhee Won, CyberPatriots leader and senior, much of CyberPatriots consists of members who are seniors. Additionally, most or the rest of CyberPatriots members are new or only have one year of experience.

“I think we have a lot of rookies, however we also have many seniors. I’m sure everything will work out fine since we do have some members who are more experienced than the rookies,” Won said.

Along those lines, Carey Anderson, CyberPatriots sponsor and business teacher, said, “A lot of our ‘Team 1’ consists of seniors, so when they graduate, it’s going to be interesting to see how things shake out next year. But we have to remember that CyberPatriots (members) never stop, and they keep on going and learn new things every year.”

According to Anderson, Racovan was chosen as president for next season for CyberPatriots since he placed top three in state twice, and this year his team won first in state. This shows that he is more experienced than many of the other CyberPatriots members.

“He definitely became a leader in our club meetings and in competitions, and he also runs quite a few of the online training they do outside of school. Our ‘Team 1’ actually has quite a few graduating students, so Racovan and one other student will be coming back next year as ‘Team 1’,” Anderson said.

“Everyone in our club has been working really hard this season, but have also been enjoying it. I’ll try to make this club just as enjoyable and hope everyone will have a great time next season,” Racovan said. By Sriya Chakravarthula.