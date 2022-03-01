School board approves next year’s program of studies

School board members discuss course changes for the 2022-23 school year. School board member Louise Jackson said new classes will help students at CHS broaden their knowledge.

At the school board meeting on Feb. 28, members of the school board approved a series of changes for next year’s program of studies at this school. The school board said they are keeping several of the existing courses while adding new classes such as Chemistry II, IB Literature and Performance and Introduction to Microeconomics.

School board member Louise Jackson said, “Our goal is to broaden the classes we offer at Carmel High School to make sure our students can get an education with a variety of new and emerging subjects. We’re looking at making additions to the IB program since it’s becoming more popular with many students and also renaming existing courses to make course names more representative of the class.”

Sophomore Sandra Yang said she values many of the changes Carmel has made and would love to see more classes in the future.

Yang said, “I think having additional chemistry courses and even economics courses will help students learn about things they’re really interested in. I think more full weight classes should be added in the future because those can be beneficial and challenging for many students.” By Sowmya Chundi

Click here to watch the school board meeting on Feb. 28.