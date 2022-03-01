New roundabouts to be constructed near the school, address safety concerns

The City of Carmel will construct two new roundabouts at the intersection between Main Street and Fourth Avenue and Main Street and Lexington Boulevard. According to Assistant Principal Toby Steele, the addition of the roundabouts come out of safety concerns from the school and city.

“In front of our school, the average speed is a little bit faster than what we and the city would like it to be,” Steele said. “People aren’t going as slow because there’s nothing forcing them to slow down, so the implementation of these roundabouts would slow people down and also incorporate raised pedestrian crosswalks which would serve as a speed bump.”

Nancy Zhang, student driver and sophomore, said the new roundabouts will not only improve safety but also benefit the environment.

“I think that roundabouts near the school would benefit the environment so people aren’t just stalling there in their cars waiting for a red light. It would also be safer because as a driver myself, I know that a lot of people don’t follow school-zone (speed limits) very well,” Zhang said.

As the roundabout at Lexington Boulevard will begin construction over the summer, Steele said the school is working with the city to make sure performing arts and roundabout construction can proceed simultaneously.

“Certainly with the roundabout at Lexington and the construction that’s already occurring in the performing arts area, there’s a lot that we have to coordinate and plan for but there is a way for both to occur and not be impacted.” By Lorna Ding