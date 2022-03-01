Math Club Finishes with AIME and IUPUI Math Competitions

Math Club members met after school on Feb. 22, and will continue to meet there every Tuesday. Aneesh Dasgupta, vice-president of the Math Club and senior, said the IUPUI Math Competition ongoing currently will end sometime in March. The club members have worked on this competition for a month already, and are almost ready to submit their answers.

“So actually the IUPUI Math Competition deadline is sometime in March, but we still have one more meeting to finalize our answers before we turn them in”, said Dasgupta. “We are probably gonna have like one team submit together, and maybe nine or ten individuals submit by themselves for the competition”.

According to Joseph Broman, club sponsor and math teacher, the AIME test had been taken, and he and the club members are waiting for results.

“So basically as you know, after taking the AMC, anyone who did well can take the AIME test, which is basically the last test our seniors here will take, besides for the IUPUI one. Some people, if they do well enough on the AIME, can take the USAMO, but that’s like really rare.”

Broman said that even though he hasn’t received the results for the AIME yet, some students can check to see how well they did.

“So although we don’t know the exact scores of our test takers, if someone remembered their answers they put on the test, they can check with it online, since the AIME is just a really hard test with just a few questions,” Broman said. “Hopefully our people did as well as they hoped, since this is kinda the last one for all of us.” By Isaac Hsu.