Advanced physical conditioning class preparing for spring season

Currently in Advanced Physical Conditioning students are preparing to go right into their spring season.

“Spring athletes are gearing up for their season since all the other sports are currently in off season,” said physical education department chair Ryan Osborn,”their workouts change slightly from before.”

“We are mainly working on speed and explosiveness,” said junior Winston Berglund, a student enrolled in the class, “we are working hard on squats currently.”

Additionally health classes are starting getting ready for CPR certifications. “Students have to perform CPR on dummies in order to get their certification,” says Osborn.

Lifeguarding students are also ready to get their certification.

“They will go down to the monon center for a day and do(lifeguarding certification) there,” says Osborn. By Ayaan Nadeem