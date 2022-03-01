DECA members to compete in state in the next month

According to Claire Qu, veteran DECA member and senior, DECA members are going to be competing in the state tournament in late March or early April.

“Regarding (the state competition), excited is an understatement. I’m really just looking forward to having a good time and watching Carmel DECA succeed,” she said.

Sponsor Laura Cardamon said those who qualify in the state tournament will then compete in Atlanta at the end of April for the international conference.

“I think it’s good. I think everyone’s really excited. They’re working on communication and critical thinking skills. It’s really amazing,” she said.

Qu said she has been working with other DECA members to ensure the competition runs smoothly.

“As a member of the executive team, I’ll be arriving at the state conference early to help set up and answer any questions that Carmel DECA members may have,” she said. By Saumya Somasi