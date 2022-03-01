FCCLA members plan fundraiser to raise money for Nationals

Adviser for FCCLA Faith Dalton talks with other members of FCCLA during SSRT about future fundraisers to raise money for Nationals on March 11, 2022. The two main ideas discussed during the meeting were a lasagna fundraiser and a sock fundraiser. The fundraisers provide money for FCCLA that will be used to pay for Nationals which take place in San Diego.

Members of FCCLA plan fundraisers to raise money for their future events. According to the adviser of FCCLA Faith Dalton, there are two ideas for future fundraisers.

“We have been thinking about doing a lasagna dinner,” Dalton said. “A kind of take and bake and people can order it and take it home for dinner or freeze it. They’re also talking about a sock fundraiser where the organization We Help Two gives you socks and we sell them, and they are like funky decorative socks. We would get half of the proceeds and they also donate however many pairs we sell to local community shelters.”

Now that the State is over FCCLA members get ready for Nationals. Former state officer and senior Victoria Payack said via email that she feels like a big responsibility has been taken off her shoulders after State. Members of FCCLA need to raise money for Nationals which take place in San Diego. There are only a select number of members going to Nationals. There still is a lot to prepare for when organizing a trip of that size. Dalton said that there is a lot to prepare. Things such as flights, transportation, hotels, etc all need to be accounted for. This is why fundraisers are so important for FCCLA. By Ethan Blastick