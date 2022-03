Cyberpunk Playlist: Beyond Neon (MUSE) In 1999 The Wachowskis released the Matrix, an anime and Hong Kong action inspired sci-fi film borrowing philosophical terms and names to speak about free will, the digital world and as one of the directors would later reveal, trans identity.…

Bird-watching enthusiasts share interest, give advice on bird-feeding Nicole Oehler, program coordinator at Wild Birds Unlimited What time of the year should people pay attention to bird-feeding? You can feed birds all year long; they are always in survival mode, because no matter what time of year it…

With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…

Club Spotlight: United Sound Ishaan Singh, United Sound President Q: First of all, can you give me a brief overview of the United Sound club? A: We have nine new musicia ns this year, and we just teach them how to play music. I…

Reading Playlist: 2021 Reading Log (MUSE) I have a stupid little yearly tradition that keeps me sane. I’ve kept a little reading log ever since 2019, documenting all the books that I read. As a kid coming out of an anime phase with no money or…