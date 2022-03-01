Science Olympiad wins first place in State Tournament

Freshman Anna Liao prepares for the Write It Do It event.

March 23, 2022

The Science Olympiad team competed in the State Tournament this past Saturday, winning first place overall. Club sponsor and science teacher Cynthia Henry said the team had hoped to win first place and participated in several different events. “We [prepared] for the State Tournament and we [hoped] to win. We [got] together with 30 other teams from around the state and [competed] in all 23 Science Olympiad events plus 3 extra trial events.” 

According to Henry, the winner of the State Tournament will go on to compete in the National Tournament. “All of the events [were] graded and scored, and the team with the highest score [was] the overall winner. We [qualified] to go to the National Competition.” 

Club member and freshman Anna Liao, who competed in the State Tournament, talked about her last-minute preparations and hopes for the competition as well as what events she participated in. “It [was] just taking a bunch of practice tests and finalizing all the materials that [we’d] need for the competition. The goal [was] first, obviously, because [now] we can go to nationals. I personally [competed in] Anatomy, Disease Detectives, and Write It Do It.” By Maryam Hafeez

