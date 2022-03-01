A5 to host a field day this semester

Ann Boldt, co-sponsor of A5, reviewing the information for field day sent to her from Chenyao, the media director of A5 on March 15, 2022. A5 officers had been planning a field day for the member of A5.

According to Remi Shirayanagi, A5’s president and senior, A5 will host a field day sometime this semester. Confirmation is still needed from Brittany Wiseman, assistant principal, for the plans to be executed.

Shirayangi said, “We are also working on potentially having a field day and also organizing a cross-ASU picnic with Brebeuf across Indiana.”

Ann Boldt, the co-sponsor of A5, said, “They have plans right now, nothing’s approved. We need to get it approved from Mrs. Wiseman. But I just got information from Chenyao (media director of A5 and junior), who has spear-headed this in terms of how they want to structure this.”

According to Boldt, the main concern for A5 right now in terms of field day is getting the right ratio of school faculty and students.

“Because it’s on a Saturday and it’s a club-sponsored event, we’re just trying to get all those details,” Boldt said. “So we’re still in the early planning stage.” By Jenny Li