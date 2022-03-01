Economics Club to register teams for competition

Economics Club plans to submit its team members for its competition by March 17. They have two teams, one for AP students and one for regular students. The deadline to submit practice tests was on March 11. This is the main way students in Economics Club have been studying. Club sponsor Michelle Foutz said, “We are basically just doing like practice, and reviewing during SSRT, but really no meetings.” They are continuing to study independently to prepare for the state competition on April 10. The competition is being held online. Co-president Lucca Mo said, “We are planning to attend the econ challenge competition virtually. If our team wins in the state econ challenge competition, we are planning to also attend the national econ challenge competition.”

They are planning on holding their economics lessons for elementary schoolers later in the year, as the club is still waiting on responses from schools for times that work well for them. By Kathryn Maurer