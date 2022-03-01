ISSMA Concert Band to take place on April 23

Senior Ellie Childress practices piano during SSRT in the band room on March 15, 2022. Band students frequently come to the band room during SSRT to practice their instruments.

The next band event will take place on April 23. It will be ISSMA (Indiana State School Music Association) Concert Band Contest. In this time between performances, band students are still working hard. Freshman Owen Russell is a busy student and when it comes to the band, he has more responsibilities. Russell said, “I’m in marching, jazz, and concert band. I’ve been in band since 6th grade and have played the alto saxophone all four years.”

Michael Pote, director of bands said, “They [band students] have a pretty high work ethic. They have to multi-task. We have kids that are in one of the concert bands but they’re also playing in a jazz band and they’re also playing in an orchestra for the winds section or they’re doing other things. They’re multitasking and doing them all on a high level.” There are 26 Carmel band members are also all-state band members. They auditioned back in January and participated in The 2023 Indiana Bandmasters Association All-State Band Festival this past weekend. By Salima Sher