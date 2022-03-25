CHS choirs to hold ‘Evening of Show Choirs’ Concert on Mar. 26, 2022 at Varsity Gym

CHS Accents perform their show at the Heart of America Competition in Orlando, Fl. and will be performing this show once again for home audiences on Mar. 26 in the Varsity Gym. Accents member Emily Hu said it was by far one of the best shows by the choirs. Photo credit: @chsaccents.

Head of Choirs Kathrine Kouns, said via email, the show choirs: Ambassadors, Accents, New Edition and Allegro will be performing their competition shows at the ‘Evening of Show Choirs’ concert. This concert is to show the home audience the show choirs’ winning sets and end the season on a high note.

Kouns said the concert will be held on Mar. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Varsity Gym. She said tickets for the show will cost $10 and be available through TicketTracker.

Senior and Accents member Emily Hu said she is looking forward to this concert. “I’m so excited to perform (this show) for the last time with the other Accents,” she said.

Hu also said it was a lot less stressful to perform in front of a home audience as they do not have the same amount of pressure to perform like they do at competitions. She also said the show has become better due to all the changes that have been made since the start of the season.

“This will be the last time that anyone gets (a) chance to see (the show choirs’) incredible competition shows from this past season. We hope that everyone will come out and support these talented students,” Kouns said. By Kruti Subbannavar