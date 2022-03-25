Charisma tryouts scheduled for May

Head Coach Sarah Wolff (right) and Speaker of the House, Julia Muller look on as another student talks to them about student government. Wolff hosts student government in her SSRT classes during and after seasons.

Charisma dance tryouts will be on May 16th and 17th from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tryouts will be hosted in the auxiliary gym according to Head Coach Sarah Wolff. Dancers will be judged by a panel of judges from a variety of dance backgrounds and experiences.

“(Members on the panel) switch every year so that they get different feedback. We’ve had some people from Colt’s cheer, dance coaches from other schools, girls that have danced collegiately and semi-professionally, and girls who have been on this team previously and have graduated. There are always at least two other people (on the panel) so that we get a good sample and it’s not just my opinion.” said Wolff.

Dancers will be scored using rubrics to determine their skills. These rubrics will then be added up and combined into averages, which will then be used to determine who makes it on the team.

Dancer and freshman Campbell Herrmann will be trying out for the team in May. Herrmann was on the team last year and is looking forward to trying out again.

“I love the atmosphere (of Charisma) and dancing with people other than my competition team. It’s a different style of dance than what I normally do at my studio.”

After tryouts, the team will have a meeting to discuss uniforms, practice dates, and schedules. By Caitlyn Mount