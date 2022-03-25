Intramurals basketball championship on March 25

Anna Ahmad is eating her lunch and studying on March 25th in the Media Center. She was finishing her English homework.

The top intramurals basketball teams will face off in the championship on March 25th during SSRT in the varsity gym. Club sponsor Kyle Cluver said that it will cost $2 dollars to enter and students have to purchase tickets beforehand. The tickets are students’ passes out of SSRT.

The proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. CHS students can purchase a ticket from any Cabinet member as well as in Room C123.

Besides basketball, intramurals is working to rebuild the program.

“Intramurals is in a rebuilding period, and the spreading of word will really help in the future,” Cluver said.

Additionally, more information for the spring season will come after spring break, depending on student interest. The spring season will only offer kickball, Cluver said.

Freshman Amna Ahmad “I might go to the (intramurals basketball) championship because it is fun, and supports a great cause” By Safin Khatri