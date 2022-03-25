HOSA Club focuses on culminating preparation for SLC after preliminary testing

Anna Liao, HOSA member and freshman, studies the textbook she is using for SLC preparation in her homeroom during SSRT on March 25. Liao and 58 other members have signed up for the conference and have been reviewing for their separate events. Liao said, “It’s overall just been studying like I would for a regular test.”

March 30, 2022

Members of Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) concentrate on final preparations for the State Leadership Conference (SLC). According to club sponsor Jennifer Drudge, preliminary testing ended Monday and the next step is onsite testing at SLC.

Drudge said, “Between now and the state conference, it’s really just a matter of staying up with all of the material they can to prepare the best they can”

Anna Liao, HOSA member and freshman, will attend SLC. She said, “I have one event that will have to be done actually at SLC, and it will be public health. So that’s a presentation, I’m trying to prepare for that by getting content ready and trying to figure out how I want to set everything up.”

Drudge said that the HOSA website is a helpful resource for students as they study. It also contains information on what items to bring and how to dress for the conference. 

She said, “Every once in a while, early on when I was doing this, we would have students show up to events without all the necessities that they needed. So my biggest advice to students is just to really read up on those guidelines and make sure they’re familiar with the guidelines.”

SLC is from April 21 to 23 in downtown Indianapolis. By Nora Mariano.

