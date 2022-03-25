Health classes learning about drug and alcohol prevention

Physical education department staff prepare for their department meeting on March 23. They discussed the current curriculum, and how they can improve as a whole. “Hearing new ideas, and collaborating as a team is very important,” Ryan Osborn physical education department chair said.

Currently in the class health and wellness education students are learning about how to prevent themselves from getting addicted to drugs and alcohol, according to Kayde Colt, a freshman enrolled in the class.

“Currently we are working on infomercials to make products to get people off drugs and alcohol,” Colt said, “it is important for us to know this stuff and be able to have methods to defend against addiction.”

“Our goal is for students to learn strategies for making healthy lifetime decisions. Our hope is through health education we can help adolescents acquire functional health knowledge that strengthens positive attitudes, beliefs, and practice skills needed to adopt and maintain healthy behaviors throughout their lives.” Adam Havice, a teacher of the class said via email, “We feel our effective curricula results in positive decision making in adolescents’ behavior that lower student risks related to: alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs, injury prevention, mental and emotional health, nutrition, physical activity, prevention of diseases and family life.”

“It is so important that kids take a second to look before the leap by taking a second to think about what they are about to do,” Havice said. By Ayaan Nadeem.