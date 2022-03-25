Upcoming college application process for Junior Class

March 30, 2022

This past Sunday, in the Freshman Cafeteria of CHS, the Healthcare Careers and Majors fair took place, an event targeted towards the Junior Class at this school. As seniors receive their college decisions, and will continue to do so throughout spring break, opportunities are arising for juniors to begin their college application process. 

“This is one of many upcoming opportunities that current juniors should take advantage of,” said Melinda Stephan, College and Career Programming and Resources Coordinator. 

The College Career and Resource center is a service of this school’s counseling department.

“After spring break, we are pushing out an email that will have tons of information about college application processes, including promotion for another upcoming fair: the Skilled Trade Careers and Major fair to take place on April 26,” said Stephan to add to her previous statement.  

“Juniors and seniors can come in during SSRT, and there will be many application help sessions as well. We are here for them, and this is a stressful process so it’s good to get ahead of the game,” said Stephan. 

Junior Sadie Penix said, “I’m so glad the counseling department is guiding us through this process and already helping us figure it out. College applications are already stressing me out so much.”

“I remember last year when I was stressing out about this so much. It is important to just relax and get through it, don’t procrastinate,” said senior Sanchali Pothuru. 

Stephan concurred with this and said, “We are here for you, and we are here for whatever help you need through this.” By Pahal Sehgal

0

Related Posts:

  • CCRC to host healthcare majors and careers fair on March 24 On March 24 the College and Career Resources Center (CCRC) will be hosting a healthcare majors and careers fair, according to CCRC coordinator Melinda Stephan. Professionals and businesses in the healthcare field, as well as recruiters from colleges, will be…
  • CCRC to host career exploration workshops on Feb. 24 and throughout March (CCRC) will be hosting career exploration workshops throughout February and March, according to CCRC coordinator Melinda Stephan. The workshops will walk students through the various resources available to them, particularly Naviance so that they can do research and self-assessment to…
  • Bird-watching enthusiasts share interest, give advice on bird-feeding Nicole Oehler, program coordinator at Wild Birds Unlimited What time of the year should people pay attention to bird-feeding? You can feed birds all year long; they are always in survival mode, because no matter what time of year it…
  • CCRC hosts military visits, helps students with future plans At the end of January, the CCRC will host the annual Military Academy Day at this school.  “We bring in representatives from the five military academies: the Coast Guard, the Air Force, West Point (which is Army), Merchant Marines and…
  • Carmel Winter Games 2022 Q&A with Brad Osborne, Event Manager for the Carmel Winter Games. What are the Carmel Winter Games? Winter Games are actually two parts. One part is the Hero Olympics, which is the Carmel Police Department taking on the Carmel Fire…
  • With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…