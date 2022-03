While Men’s March Madness is more widely recognized, the women’s tournament is growing Arguably one of the most prominent and widely recognized tournaments in American sports, the men’s March Madness tournament is happening now, with millions of fans tuning in to see their favorite teams in action. In 2021, CBS Sports reported that…

As National Book Lover’s month approaches, take a look at impact of technology on reading I used to be a reluctant reader. At the start of 2021, the only time I was reading was when I had to for my English class. I spent the majority of my free time watching TV. However, last January,…

Reading Playlist: 2021 Reading Log (MUSE) I have a stupid little yearly tradition that keeps me sane. I’ve kept a little reading log ever since 2019, documenting all the books that I read. As a kid coming out of an anime phase with no money or…

Carmel Winter Games 2022 Q&A with Brad Osborne, Event Manager for the Carmel Winter Games. What are the Carmel Winter Games? Winter Games are actually two parts. One part is the Hero Olympics, which is the Carmel Police Department taking on the Carmel Fire…

“That Girl” trend promotes unrealistic, unhealthy habits; misrepresents productivity She starts her morning at 5 a.m. to the sounds of birds chirping. She immediately heads to the gym in her monochrome outfit. She’s back by 7 a.m. where she makes a green smoothie. She slowly sips on it as…