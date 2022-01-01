Menu
Your source for CHS news
Sophomore+Aila+McKeown

Sophomore Aila McKeown

Matthew Du, Student Section Reporter

My favorite superhero is probably Black Widow since she’s a strong female character and I think in this day and age it’s really cool to see strong female characters documented in television. She’s just strong, she’s able to hold her own and that’s super cool. She fits in very well and I think her solo movie made her story really cool about how she overcame all the past trauma and turned it into strength.

0

Related Posts:

HiLite • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal