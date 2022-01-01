Menu
Freshman+Ella+Odom

Freshman Ella Odom

Matthew Du, Student Section Reporter

My favorite superhero is Black Panther, as he kind of reminds me of the Lion King but more modernized, as he was one of the main black superheros that were in the Avengers, and it is a turning point nowadays as Marvel characters were not African. I think the main thing is that he’s so calm and not as energetic so he’s more chill about things.

