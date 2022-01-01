Freshman+Ella+Odom

With 10th anniversary of “The Avengers” series, significance of hero diversity, community hero representation… May 4 marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of “The Avengers,” the first Marvel movie to include a team of superheroes with diverse backgrounds. In those 10 years, the Marvel franchise has reached a wide audience, with the most…

Students, teachers confront stigma, reflect on perception of African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) Vanessa Rasaki, co-President of the Black Student Alliance (BSA) and junior, has spent the past couple of months planning for Black History Month. “(The BSA) met with the school administrators so that we could tell them how they can better…

CCS Board leadership change; Q&A with Katie Browning, president and Layla Spanenberg, vice president Katie Browning, CCS Board President What is your favorite part of being on the Carmel Clay Schools Board? To learn all about the different things going on in our district. So that's probably one of my favorite parts. To learn…

Muslim students observe Ramadan next month, discrimination still an issue both in CHS, Carmel community Freshman Mariam Morad adjusts her hijab during class. The hijab is a head covering that is worn by some Muslim women and is typically worn in public. For Morad, it reminds her of who she is: a Muslim. According to…

Review: Summer of Soul More than Music [MUSE] Happy Black History Month everyone! As a huge fan of history overall, I love having a whole month to discuss and share the lesser known moments that have helped define our country and culture. Black history especially, for there is…