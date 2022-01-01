Menu
Junior Hyrum Humiston

Matthew Du, Student Section Reporter

I like the old Batman, the original TV series Batman, because he was comical, it was old, and it was also funny because of the old setting and the CGI wasn’t very good, so it made it more funny because you could definitely tell it wasn’t real, and the family was more funny and I like the manor. He has good skills, and he didn’t have any powers which made him cooler, and the plots were very interesting.

