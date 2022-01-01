Junior+Hyrum+Humiston

Bird-watching enthusiasts share interest, give advice on bird-feeding Nicole Oehler, program coordinator at Wild Birds Unlimited What time of the year should people pay attention to bird-feeding? You can feed birds all year long; they are always in survival mode, because no matter what time of year it…

With 10th anniversary of “The Avengers” series, significance of hero diversity, community hero representation… May 4 marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of “The Avengers,” the first Marvel movie to include a team of superheroes with diverse backgrounds. In those 10 years, the Marvel franchise has reached a wide audience, with the most…

With major celestial events approaching, students increasingly practice new age beliefs New age beliefs including tarot, crystals, “shifting” and manifesting, have become increasingly popular. Astrology is extremely important to many practitioners of these beliefs, as they believe the positions of the moon, sun and stars can affect individuals on Earth, both…

Club Spotlight: United Sound Ishaan Singh, United Sound President Q: First of all, can you give me a brief overview of the United Sound club? A: We have nine new musicia ns this year, and we just teach them how to play music. I…

CCS Board leadership change; Q&A with Katie Browning, president and Layla Spanenberg, vice president Katie Browning, CCS Board President What is your favorite part of being on the Carmel Clay Schools Board? To learn all about the different things going on in our district. So that's probably one of my favorite parts. To learn…