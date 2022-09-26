CRU to host a Barn Party Oct. 8

Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) will host a Barn Party on Oct. 8 at 15411 Shelborne Road in Westfield. This event features sports games and activities for all. Activities include hayrides, outdoor games, bonfires, smores, dancing and food. There is a $10 entry fee and you can register at cru.org. Sarah Poulson, senior and student leader at CRU, gives more details about what to expect, and who should attend the event.

“The Barn Party is a city-wide event on Oct. 8. There’s hayrides, there’s bonfires, and there’s a ton of other fun stuff. There will be kids from all over the area. There’s Noblesville kids, Fishers kids… and we talk about God. But not entirely, we just do fun stuff… And it’s not overly focused on the Christian aspect of it. It’s something where you can just get a bunch of your friends together and just go and not feel like you’re being pushed into a faith corner. It’s just a great time.” Poulson said.

Carolyn Thomas, CRU Director for Carmel, echoes this statement of inclusion. Not only the Barn Party, but for CRU as a whole.

“It’s always good to learn about faith in general, and who God is. So whatever your faith is, if you want to learn about other faiths or dig deeper into your own faith, I think CRU is a great spot to learn and ask questions.” By Garrison Davis