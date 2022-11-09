Grand Ole Country Interactive JAM

Halloween History Interactive JAM Graphics marked with an "IN" button are interactive, click on the graphic to take you to a source hyperlink and learn more about the topic

CHTV kicks off new year with its first show on Sept. 9 CHTV will launch the new school year with its first show this week. According to sponsor Brandy Ostojic, students will broadcast it this Friday, Sept. 9. “We’ll be back on the set with news, entertainment, sports and all of that.…

¡Feliz Mes de la Herencia Hispana! Interactive JAM Drag you cursor over graphic elements to find source hyperlinks and learn more about elements of Hispanic culture

CCPL's grand opening to take place Oct. 1 On Oct. 1, the grand opening of the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) will take place. This event will include activities suitable for all age groups. Jamie Beckman, the young adult services manager at CCPL, said, “There’s an organized schedule…

With upcoming Palladium performance, learn more about We Have All Music (WHAM) We Have All Music (WHAM) is a nonprofit group started by a group of students at this school in September of 2021. According to founder and senior Brayden Meng, it began because of a love of music and a want…