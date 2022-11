Chard Reid, Prairie Trace Elementary Assistant Principal, returns to CHS as first Internship Coordinator Chard Reid, incoming Internship Coordinator What led up to you becoming an Internship Coordinator? Well, just my experience at CHS was a piece that I think has prepared me for this role and then also just what I've been doing…

The Rising Star's annual hayride to take place Oct. 20 The Rising Stars’ annual fall hayride will take place on Oct. 20. However, the location at which the hayride will take place this year has changed. The Rising Stars have found a new venue at Piney Acres Farm. According to…

Club Spotlight: Sprinkle of Joy Annabelle Yang, Sprinkle of Joy President and senior What made you want to join this club initially? Before my freshman year, when I was looking at club lists, I really wanted to join a baking club because when I was a…

Student musicians, band directors discuss playing music for multiple genre groups When a person begins their journey into music, many often encourage them to stay within their chosen genre. However, senior George Huang, who began to play the acoustic guitar at age 10, has a different approach to his music journey. …

Q&A: CHS Principal Tim Phares speaks on transition to this school, supporting CHS culture Why did you decide to become principal of CHS? COVID provided me an opportunity to kind of reflect and look at what I really value and what I love. And what I love is everything about buildings. Buildings are difficult.…