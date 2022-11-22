Review: Does the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” do justice to the book? [MUSE]

Directed by Olivia Newman, the movie “Where the Crawdads Sing” debuted in theaters on July 15 and appeared on Netflix on Nov. 12, which quickly shot to the top of the charts on the movies list. Based on a book written by Delia Owens, it focuses on abandoned Kya Clark who lives in North Carolina’s marshlands. When the town hotshot is found dead and is mysteriously linked to Kya, the “Marsh Girl” is the prime suspect in his murder case.

I read the book last year and it was unquestionably one of the best books I’ve ever read. Although it took some getting accustomed to, the Southern accent perfectly captures the scene and mood of the story. As I was reading the book, the imagery was what really caught my attention. Owens’ words paint a remarkable picture of the marsh that Kya lives in and its surroundings; she deftly displays an acute understanding of human nature and the prejudices during the late 1900s.

There are some differences between the book and the Netflix movie. The characters, plot and setting in the novel were more in-depth, while the writing and directing in the movie felt too clean and rendered a bit predictable. The movie also condenses a lot of Kya’s childhood, though many probably wouldn’t want to watch a three-hour-long movie.

However, Polly Morgan’s cinematography was on point. The scenes of the marsh areas and beaches were caught beautifully, emphasizing how vast and free it all is. There was a wonderful contrast between a purity of soul living within a world of threat and danger. Furthermore, the casting is spot on and the performances are flawless. The lead actress Daisy Edgar-Jones (as Kya) and Taylor John Smith (as Tate Walker) have electrifying chemistry in all of their scenes together. The supporting cast is excellent; Michael Hyatt and Sterling Macer Jr. were perfect as Mabel and Jumpin’ respectively.

Ultimately, “Where the Crawdads Sing” is a decent book adaptation. The emotional moments will make you tear up. The romantic elements are the highlight of the movie. The suspense is nail-biting and it’s there, right until the very last scene. If you’re into mystery, suspense, murder or a little bit of romance, be sure to stream it on Netflix, Prime Video or Apple TV.

To watch the trailer of “Where the Crawdads Sing”, click here.