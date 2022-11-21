Media center, Carmel Clay Public Library collaborate, plan for future partnerships

Zach Reynolds, former media center librarian and current CCPL Teen Services librarian said he has been working with Terri Ramos, media center department chair

.

“I have been in regular contact with Mrs. Ramos quite a bit since the start of school, and we are both excited about the possibilities that our unique situation allows us to have

.

Now that I have gotten a behind-the-scenes look at both libraries, it is neat to see how much the two libraries complement each other,

” Reynolds said.