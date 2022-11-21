Media center, Carmel Clay Public Library collaborate, plan for future partnerships

Maryam Hafeez
December 6, 2022

The media center and the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) have worked together since the opening of the CCPL on Oct. 1 and have plans for future collaborations in the coming weeks and months
 
Zach Reynolds, former media center librarian and current CCPL Teen Services librarian said he has been working with Terri Ramos, media center department chair. “I have been in regular contact with Mrs. Ramos quite a bit since the start of school, and we are both excited about the possibilities that our unique situation allows us to have. Now that I have gotten a behind-the-scenes look at both libraries, it is neat to see how much the two libraries complement each other,” Reynolds said.
 
Ramos said the media center had arranged for the CCPL to give talks to students about various resources. “We’re gonna have the Carmel Clay Public Library here talking about Hoopla and Libby and handing out cards for digital access so that kids can get audiobooks, ebooks, all kinds of stuff like that,” she said. 
 
According to Ramos, the coordinated efforts are to encourage reading habits in students. “We want to try to create a culture of reading for (CHS), because I think with (COVID-19), a lot of people started reading more, but now that we’re kind of getting back to life again, everybody’s like, ‘Oh, I’m so busy’, but we need to keep reading. It’s so important. It’s so good for us. It’s so fun,” she said. 
 
Reynolds said he has already given several talks at CHS. “I have already come over to the high school many times to talk to students about some of the awesome resources that CCPL has,” he said. “I have been able to get in contact with students that I would not ordinarily have been able to reach by waiting for them to come across the street.”
 
According to Reynolds, there are several ideas for future joint programs between the CCPL and the media center. “One idea was to do a collaborative art project that students at both libraries could contribute to individually and would be put together to form a larger work that would be on display at both libraries,” she said. “Another idea proposed is for CCPL to have programs in the media center at CHS during SSRT for students who are not normally able to come over to the CCPL after school… We are beyond excited at the potential collaborations between Carmel High School and the CCPL.”

The Teen department at the CCPL. Teen Services librarian Zach Reynolds said the library was planning several joint events with the media center.
0

Related Posts:

  • Chard Reid, Prairie Trace Elementary Assistant Principal, returns to CHS as first Internship Coordinator Chard Reid, incoming Internship Coordinator What led up to you becoming an Internship Coordinator? Well, just my experience at CHS was a piece that I think has prepared me for this role and then also just what I've been doing…
  • CCPL opens with new changes after one year CCPL opens with new changes after one year With Carmel Clay Public Library’s (CCPL) new opening, Jamie Beckman, teen services department manager, provided a rundown of the changes that CCPL underwent.  These included the addition of 18,000 square feet which…
  • With CCPL reopening, TLC members discuss losing love for reading For Tatum Siebert, member of the Teen Library Council (TLC) and senior, reading has been a big part of her life since she was young. However, she said throughout the years, she has felt herself grow away from this love…
  • Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
  • CHS and CCPL's partnership is discussed as CCPL reopens According to Superintendent Michael Beresford, CHS is looking forward to resuming its relationship with the main branch of the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL). “I think it’s awesome,” said Beresford. “I went to the teen center, there’s so much space…
  • Students weigh pros and cons of news from social media World communications week is Nov. 1 to Nov. 7. According to the Pew Research Center, 70% of U.S. adults consume news from Facebook. Many students at this school also said they get the majority of news through social media, including…