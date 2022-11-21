Review: Phoebe Bridgers’ new album, “So Much Wine,” brings a mellower vibe to classic Christmas songs [MUSE]

Phoebe Bridgers’ new album, “So Much Wine,” is a perfect combination of songs to listen to on a chill winter night. Her album is christmas based and all of the songs have a mellow vibe making the album calm and relaxing to listen to. The “Day After Tomorrow” has been one of her most popular songs as a line from it blew up on Tik Tok. The line, “I’m so tired and it’s cold here” was used in millions of videos which brought much deserved attention to her songs and album.

The song “7 O’Clock News/ Silent Night” is a super impactful song. Phoebe sings silent night as in the background a news announcer is giving the 7 O’clock news about women’s rights and achievements. This song gives meaningful insight and shed light on the recent women rights movements and how women have been impacted. Pairing this with the song “Silent Night” was a perfect choice as the beat and tone of the song matches and sad news being given in the background.

Bridgers recreates many popular christmas songs in her album such as, “Have yourself a Merry little Christmas.” Singing classic christmas songs with her own touch on it allows for the album to be listened to by all types of listeners. Bridger’s voice has a calm and soothing tone which causes many people to be drawn to her songs. When she sings classic songs, it creates an even larger feeling of comfort as her voice perfectly matches the mood. Listening to her album around a fire on a winter night would be ideal as the whole album perfectly matches that vibe.

