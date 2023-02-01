Q&A with student painters in light of American Painter’s Day on Feb. 3

Junior Ana Mencias

Why do you enjoy painting?

I enjoy painting because it’s a really good pastime, especially when you have a lot of time. And it’s just a fun way to depict whatever you want.

What do you like to paint?

I like painting stuff that I see in movies or TV shows, so I paint characters. I painted the rocks from “Everything Everywhere All At Once” for my sister as a present.

When did you start painting?

I don’t really remember, I painted for a really long time but it was just stuff that was fun. And I always enjoyed art class in school. I used to follow artists (on social media) and I’d be like, “That’s really cool.” So I tried to do my own art, which wouldn’t be as good.

Why is painting your favorite medium?

I like how much (paint) can vary. You can mix colors to make new colors, and there’s different kinds of paints that you can use and mix in different mediums to make it take longer to dry; there’s a range of textures, too. It’s just very creative and allows you to (create) on a broad spectrum.

Gallery | 4 Photos Junior Ana Mencias created these different paintings. When discussing the art of painting she said, "It’s just very creative and allows you to (create) on a broad spectrum." (Submitted Photo: Ana Mencias)

Sophomore Ava Luckenbill

Why do you enjoy painting?

I enjoy painting because it’s an outlet for stress; it’s a way to express myself.

What do you like to paint?

Usually, I stick with a theme to do with nature, since nature tends to have the most interesting things that you can paint.

When did you start painting?

I have been painting since I was 6 years old. I took private lessons and it kind of just grew from there. I’ve been doing it for a very long time, it’s one of those things where I’m not sure what I did before I did painting.

Why is painting your favorite medium?

I do other art, but I like painting in particular because I like the way the paint feels (and) how it blends. You can get very bright colors and interesting compositions with it.

