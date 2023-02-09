Greyhound Connections to host Valentines Day event on Feb. 14

Greyhound Connections will have its next meeting on Feb. 14 with a focus on Valentines Day. President and senior Ellie Overbeck said Greyhound Connections members are also helping new students adjust to the school.

“Everyone will have a Valentine basket and we will give chocolates to each other,” Overbeck said. Members will continue to try to connect and befriend new students who came in the second half of the school year. This event will help continue strengthening the relationships between the members and new students.”

Sponsor Joe Stuelpe said members are also helping new students join clubs.

He said via email, “We are going to different clubs to see if the students have any interest in them. While many of the clubs don’t allow new students to join after the first few months of the new school year, there is still plenty for the new students to choose from.” By Huron Yu