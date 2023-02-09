Greyhound Connections to host Valentines Day event on Feb. 14

Greyhound Connections will have its next meeting on Feb. 14 with a focus on Valentines Day. President and senior Ellie Overbeck said Greyhound Connections members are also helping new students adjust to the school.
“Everyone will have a Valentine basket and we will give chocolates to each other,” Overbeck said. Members will continue to try to connect and befriend new students who came in the second half of the school year. This event will help continue strengthening the relationships between the members and new students.”
Sponsor Joe Stuelpe said members are also helping new students join clubs.
He said via email, “We are going to different clubs to see if the students have any interest in them. While many of the clubs don’t allow new students to join after the first few months of the new school year, there is still plenty for the new students to choose from.” By Huron Yu
0
Related Posts:
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- New students joining Greyhound Connections Greyhound Connections is receiving an influx of members this year, said Lily Sullivan, president of Greyhound Connections and senior. “We are getting new students joining us this year,” Sullivan said. Sponsor Joe Stuelpe said, via email, there are many resources…
- With political polarization increasing, students, teachers work to combat biases, improve governmental education In Indiana, all high school students are required to participate in a government or civics class in order to graduate. According to social studies teacher Mickey O’Toole, this requirement is one of the most important parts of a young person’s…
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
- Students, experts raise awareness to endangered animals Sophomore Akshaya Lingala folds a blue Post-It note into the shape of an origami blue whale. Since elementary school, Lingala said she developed a passion for whales, but the blue whale is one of over 41,000 species that are under…