Speech and debate team to shift focus after State competition

Siri Surapaneni
February 13, 2023
The debate team placed first in their State competition, wrapping up their season. Their next competition will not be until June when they compete in Nationals. According to Anushka Pandey, co-president of speech and debate and senior, the team will now shift focus to speech primarily as that season will continue.
Pandey said she is proud of the team for their achievements.
“Carmel won State. I personally got to the quarterfinals before I lost, so I placed in the top eight. Winning state is a massive accomplishment and the fact that we have done it two years in a row definitely makes me really proud (of the debate team).”
Joseph McMillan, speech and debate sponsor, said the speech and debate season is coming to a close.
“Everything kind of came to a climax with the State competition. That is the big thing on the debate side. After the debate season kind of wraps up, speech enters the same phase with their last few competitions.”
0
Related Posts:
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- With political polarization increasing, students, teachers work to combat biases, improve governmental education In Indiana, all high school students are required to participate in a government or civics class in order to graduate. According to social studies teacher Mickey O’Toole, this requirement is one of the most important parts of a young person’s…
- Debate team prepares for state competition on Feb. 3 The speech and debate team is preparing for the state competition on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at Marion University. Participating members will meet at the school around noon on Feb. 3 and around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. Joseph…
- Q&A with Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Murphy What is the Carmel Christkindlmarkt? The Carmel Christkindlmarkt is an authentic, German Christmas market that sells imported wares from Germany that are handmade for the most part, handpainted, handcrafted one of a kind items. We strive to have authentic food…
- Teacher, oncology social workers share stories, struggles with cancer at young age When the world around her was heading out to college, math teacher Megan Cogswell, then 18 years old, was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer. Cogswell said, “I had just graduated high school. My whole senior year I felt like I had…