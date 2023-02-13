Speech and debate team to shift focus after State competition

Speech and debate team pose after with their trophies after placing first in the State competitions.

The debate team placed first in their State competition, wrapping up their season. Their next competition will not be until June when they compete in Nationals. According to Anushka Pandey, co-president of speech and debate and senior, the team will now shift focus to speech primarily as that season will continue.

Pandey said she is proud of the team for their achievements.

“Carmel won State. I personally got to the quarterfinals before I lost, so I placed in the top eight. Winning state is a massive accomplishment and the fact that we have done it two years in a row definitely makes me really proud (of the debate team).”

Joseph McMillan, speech and debate sponsor, said the speech and debate season is coming to a close.

“Everything kind of came to a climax with the State competition. That is the big thing on the debate side. After the debate season kind of wraps up, speech enters the same phase with their last few competitions.”