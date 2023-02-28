Counseling Center to finalize course requests by March 1

Sophomore Aarini Pareek confirms her course requests on Powerschool on Feb. 27, at CHS. Pareek said she emailed her counselor about changing her classes a few weeks ago.

The counseling center is finalizing all course requests of sophomores and juniors for the 2023-2024 school year. Counselor Casey Danubio said that the deadline to change course requests is March 1.

Danubio said, “All sophomores and juniors have until March 1 to make any changes to their course request list for next year. After that, we close that option for students until schedules run.”

In an email sent through Naviance, Danubio said that a student can confirm their course requests by logging into Powerschool.

“If you are happy with your choices, you do not need to do anything,” Danubio said. “If you wish to make a change, you will need to send me an email message that explains which courses you wish to drop and which courses you wish to add.”

Sophomore Aarini Pareek said she emailed her counselor regarding her classes.

Pareek said, “A couple (of) weeks ago, I asked my counselor to change one of my courses through email, so I do not have any plans to change my classes again.”

Additionally, Danubio said, “Course request changes received after March 1 will be held until we can determine whether there is space in the courses you are requesting.”