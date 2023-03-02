Unicef Charity Ball: Photo Gallery

Q&A with CCPL teen services librarian Caroline Niepokoj on organizing Yule Ball It's been a few years since the last Yule Ball due to COVID-19. How does it feel to be back? It feels good. I actually have never been to the Yule Ball before, I was hired after. So, this is…

Photo Gallery: Women's swim team wins 37th consecutive State Championship The women's swimming team won its 37th consecutive State Championship at the IUPUI Natatorium on Feb. 11. The streak of State Championships is the longest of any high school team in any sport, male or female, in the nation. Team…

WHJE begins to plan for Rileython initiatives, receives Intercollegiate Broadcasting System nominations With the end of the semester nearing, WHJE staff members are starting to plan for Rileython initiatives. These initiatives raise money for the Carmel Dance Marathon. Allison “Ally” Davis, events manager and senior, said Rileython is the largest event she…

WHJE plans for upcoming Rileython event, will attend Intercollegiate Broadcasting System (IBS) competition From Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, WHJE will host Rileython with live shows throughout each day. Rileython is an annual event which raises funds for the Carmel Dance Marathon through live shows (which are on 91.3), a charity basketball game,…

Cabinet to collect donated items for auction dinners on Wednesdays in February Throughout the remainder of January and the beginning of February, Cabinet is accepting donations of auction items from local businesses and community members for charity auction dinners on Feb. 8, 15 and 22. The organization will also facilitate a digital…