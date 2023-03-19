Class of 2023 Senior Issue Polls & Forms

Round 1 of Senior Superlatives
Nominate your senior friends for different superlative categories! Due by April 1!
Senior Suggestions & Confessions
Submit any suggestions you have for underclassmen OR for the school to change and improve upon! You can also submit any senior confessions as to rules you’ve broken or TCP privileges you’ve abused 🙂
Senior Quotes
Send in any quotes that you would like featured in the Class of 2023 Senior Issue!
Sibling Letters
If you would like to write a letter to your sibling and have them write you a letter, fill out this form to have your letters be featured in the Senior Issue! Due by April 15!
Class of 2023 Playlist
Submit any songs or movies for the Class of 2023 playlist! These don’t need to have come out during our high school years, as long as they fit the vibe 🙂
