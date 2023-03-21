SROs plan policies for future years, assist upcoming criminal justice class

Students flood out of the building after school to walk down the trail to their cars. Blake Lytle, Master Patrol Officer and SRO said SROs are working with parking staff to help with increased violations and safety concerns this school year.

The CHS school resource officers (SROs) are continuing old policies like buzz-in doors and “Safe Visitor,” while continuing development of new “Stop the Bleed” crisis health training and “Catch my Breath” vaping education programs.”

Ashley Williams, Master Patrol Officer and SRO, said “Catch my Breath” vaping prevention programs will tentatively begin in IPR and EMT classes in the next few months, and the SROs are continuing to develop “Stop the Bleed” lessons to roll out next school year.

Additionally, Blake Lytle, Master Patrol Officer and SRO said SROs are continuing to assist parking staff as they monitor parking and traffic at the school due to increased violations and issues this school year.

“We do not directly deal with parking, but we’re continuing to support our parking staff because it has been a mess lately (due to weather and increased demand),” he said.

Junior Lucy Floyd said she thinks safety in school parking lots is important due to students being anxious to leave as soon as possible.

“Parking is so bad,” she said. “There are a lot of accidents and I think everyone is rushing and not paying enough attention (in school parking lots).”

Cristhian Rodriguez, Master Patrol Officer and SRO said SROs and members of administration are continuing work with their team of student advisors to hear ways the school can improve safety and quality.

“We can’t see everything going on at the school,” he said. “Hearing from students from different grades and backgrounds about how to best serve them is really important to us.”

The safety committee meets once a month during SSRT, and Rodriguez said students wanting to contribute to this team should speak to an SRO about getting involved.

Williams also encourages students to get involved with their safety by learning about police policies and work in the criminal justice class being introduced next school year.

“It’s going to be a broad view of police, FBI and try to touch on everything a bit, but we’re hoping students are wanting to learn more about what we do when the class is introduced next semester.”