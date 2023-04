Daily Crossword: Tuesday Check out the April 25, Tuesday crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published. Hint: WORDS in clues are common answers.

Daily Crossword: Wednesday Check out the April 26, Wednesday crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published. Today's theme: In The News!

Daily Crossword: Monday Check out the April 24, Monday crossword! Follow the clues and attempt to fill in all the puzzle’s squares. Check back each day for a new puzzle or explore ones previously published.

The Ramadan Diaries: Week 4 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 22 (April 13, 2023): Today, I had even worse allergies. Everyone who I would see would ask me if I was crying, or if I was okay because my eyes looked so horrible. I had a really tough…

The Ramadan Diaries: Week 2 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 8 (March 30, 2023): One week of Ramadan has officially passed. This month is going by so quickly. Every year, when Ramadan ends, I always feel sad that the holy month has passed by. Sometimes, I feel like…