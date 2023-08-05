Ask GKOM Council: What is a misconception you had as a freshman?

0
Related Posts:
- Multiracial students, parents, professor share experiences, challenges with discrimination “What are you?” This is a question familiar to multiracial individuals—people who may identify with more than one race or ethnicity—like senior Aiko Ileleji, who is half-Nigerian and half-Japanese. “When (people) see me, I think most people can tell that…
- Students, teacher, food bank CEO address importance of community involvement, volunteering Clubs at this school can come and go, but some desire to have lasting effects within the community. Julia Dong, Key Club co-president and senior, said she believes in the value of giving back to the community since it not…
- Club Spotlight: Quiz Bowl Matt Cink, Club Sponsor What is your name and role within the club? I am Matt Cink and I am the club sponsor for Quiz Bowl. When are club meetings for quiz bowl? We have our club meetings on Thursday…
- Q&A with Senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality How did you get interested in baking? I think it has been since middle school, I don’t really know what started it. One of (the) first things I remember (is) I baked rainbow bagels because when I was in middle…
- Green Action Club to meet, celebrate accomplishments, consider volunteer opportunities on April 18 The Green Action Club (GAC) will meet for the last time of this school year on April 18 in the freshman large group instruction (LGI) room located at Room H121. At this meeting, members plan to celebrate and continue striving…
- The Back to School Survival Kit The Back to School and Freshman Survival Guide is a hub for HiLite resources including schedules, calendars, videos and more. Stay tuned for updates throughout August.