Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite

CHS students offer advice to freshmen class

Lorna Ding and Helena Wang
August 14, 2023

See more from HiLite’s Back to School Survival Kit here.

1

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Carmel High School - IN. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Back to School Survival Kit
The Ultimate CHS Schedule Sheet
The Ultimate CHS Schedule Sheet
Ask GKOM Council: What is a misconception you had as a freshman?
Ask GKOM Council: What is a misconception you had as a freshman?
The Back to School Survival Kit
The Back to School Survival Kit
More in Top Story
Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE, a summer in review, through reviews
Introducing: “The Summer We Turned ‘MUSE,'" a summer in review, through reviews
Its a Barbie World
It's a Barbie World
Nina Godbole and her family take a selfie while traveling in Poland Godbole said I guess I dont relate to one group completely but at home, its just my family so balancing has never really been an issue. (Submitted Photo: Nina Godbole)
Multiracial students, parents, professor share experiences, challenges with discrimination
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
2023 LiteBox: Semester 2 Recap
Along for the Ride
Along for the Ride
Ash Tree Trouble
Ash Tree Trouble
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *