CHS students offer advice to freshmen class

The Back to School Survival Kit The Back to School and Freshman Survival Guide is a hub for HiLite resources including schedules, calendars, videos and more. Stay tuned for updates throughout August.

With the upcoming release of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," The Hunger Games is one of the most recognizable dystopian series, and for good reason. With a captivating story and engaging characters, the franchise has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Written by Suzzane Collins, the story follows Katniss Everdeen…

Review: Dunkin' vs. Starbucks? Which is the better option? [MUSE] I have recently been going to Dunkin’ a lot more to get coffee, instead of where I usually go, Starbucks. Many people say that one is better than the other. I could agree on that a bit now since I…

Multiracial students, parents, professor share experiences, challenges with discrimination “What are you?” This is a question familiar to multiracial individuals—people who may identify with more than one race or ethnicity—like senior Aiko Ileleji, who is half-Nigerian and half-Japanese. “When (people) see me, I think most people can tell that…

Q&A with Senior Anabelle Yang, baking, exercising creativity, personality How did you get interested in baking? I think it has been since middle school, I don’t really know what started it. One of (the) first things I remember (is) I baked rainbow bagels because when I was in middle…