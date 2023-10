As homecoming week approaches, A5 is currently preparing to sell mochi donuts at their booth according to A5 co-sponsor Allison Hargrove (via email). “The price range is probably going to be around $3.50-$4,” Feryal Haider, A5 treasurer and junior said.…

Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]

If I had to use three words to describe this drama, they would be soft, fluffy and heartwarming. “When I Fly Towards You” follows cheerful high schooler Su Zaizai and Zhang Lurang, the cold and exceptionally skilled student. This coming-of-age…