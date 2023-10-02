Carmel Orchestras to perform on Oct. 3 at CHS auditorium

Your source for CHS news

Emma Hu
October 2, 2023
Taylor Zhuang, member of Camerata Orchestra and sophomore, practices fall concert music. According to Zhuang, the orchestras have been working up to the concert all semester.

The CHS orchestras will perform in their first concert of the year on Oct. 3. According to Maggie Hite, associate director of orchestras, this concert is split into two performances, with three orchestras performing at 6 p.m., followed by another three performances at 7:30 p.m.

Hite said the orchestra members are working hard to refine their pieces.

“We’re continuing to work on our fundamental technique, and then just trying to put the final polish on the pieces for the performance,” said Hite. “(We’ve been) doing a lot more (practice) away from the audible metronome and more (practice) following the conductor.”

Taylor Zhuang, member of Camerata orchestra and sophomore, said she is excited for the concert.

“I’m looking forward to playing a piece we’ve been working on since the very beginning of the school year. We put a lot of hard work into it and I’m really excited to see how it comes together on stage,” Zhuang said.

Tickets for the fall concert can be purchased here.

