Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Uncategorized
Taylor Zhuang, member of Camerata Orchestra and sophomore, practices fall concert music. According to Zhuang, the orchestras have been working up to the concert all semester.
Carmel Orchestras to perform on Oct. 3 at CHS auditorium
Carmel Bands prepare for Fall Concert on Oct. 2

    FCCLA members to focus on unique community service, explore family consumer science topics within meetings

    Anthony Pho
    October 3, 2023

    The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) plan to focus on community service and learn family consumer science topics in their meetings this semester. According to Mallorey Cheslock, FCCLA president and senior, the FCCLA provides opportunities to do unique forms of community service.

    “We’re thinking a lot about community service through state national programs,” Cheslock said. “We’ve partnered with the Hope Center to help create rooms for families who are victims of sex trafficking. Our job is to fundraise, and we plan to do that through making and selling friendship bracelets.”

    In addition to community service, the members of the FCCLA are already looking towards competitions next semester within their weekly Thursday meetings in B175.

    Cheslock said, “Every meeting looks different but we always have snacks and food for our members. We usually complete a national program and talk about what we might want to do for State next semester.”

    FCCLA competitions are another distinct form of participation in community service. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, all FCCLA competitions allow students to independently explore a topic of their own choice under the family consumer science umbrella.

    “(FCCLA) is a career-technical national organization that is all about empowering students who are interested in bettering their families, their careers or their communities,” Dalton said.

    0

    Related Posts:
    Leave a Comment
    HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
    Donate to HiLite
    $20
    $500
    Contributed
    Our Goal

    Comments (0)

    All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *