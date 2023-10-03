FCCLA members to focus on unique community service, explore family consumer science topics within meetings

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) plan to focus on community service and learn family consumer science topics in their meetings this semester. According to Mallorey Cheslock, FCCLA president and senior, the FCCLA provides opportunities to do unique forms of community service.

“We’re thinking a lot about community service through state national programs,” Cheslock said. “We’ve partnered with the Hope Center to help create rooms for families who are victims of sex trafficking. Our job is to fundraise, and we plan to do that through making and selling friendship bracelets.”

In addition to community service, the members of the FCCLA are already looking towards competitions next semester within their weekly Thursday meetings in B175.

Cheslock said, “Every meeting looks different but we always have snacks and food for our members. We usually complete a national program and talk about what we might want to do for State next semester.”

FCCLA competitions are another distinct form of participation in community service. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, all FCCLA competitions allow students to independently explore a topic of their own choice under the family consumer science umbrella.

“(FCCLA) is a career-technical national organization that is all about empowering students who are interested in bettering their families, their careers or their communities,” Dalton said.